1 dead, 1 injured in Kings County crash

One person is dead and a woman is injured after a head-on collision in Kings County on Saturday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Middle Dyke Road in Chipmans Corner at 5:15 p.m. Chipmans Corner is about four kilometres north of Kentville.

The Ford F-150 was travelling north when it crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a Mazda CX, the release said.

The driver and only occupant of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

A 75-year-old North Kentville woman, who was the driver and only occupant of the SUV, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not provide any further details about the driver of the pickup.

