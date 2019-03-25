Nova Scotia RCMP warn about release of high-risk sex offender

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public about a man who is being released Monday from Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick after serving his full two-year sentence for sex offences.

Police say Adam Mitchell Cox, 31, who has a criminal record dating back more than a decade, is a high risk to reoffend and is being released into the Beaver Bank area, just outside Halifax.

His most recent conviction involves touching and fondling a girl who was seated next to him at a concert, according to National Parole Board records. He claimed the contact was purely accidental, an explanation rejected by the courts.

In warning the public, RCMP noted that Cox has a record that dates back to 2005. But the parole board was most concerned with offences he committed in 2013, which the board said "involved clear acts of manipulation and coercion" leading to unprotected sex with minors.

While on statutory release from those 2013 offences, Cox was arrested and charged with stealing women's underwear. The board said that was part of a long-standing fetish.

"In considering your file the board has the benefit of several assessments of risk, all of which support the conclusion that you are a relatively high risk for general recidivism and a high risk for sexual reoffending," board members wrote in a February decision that refused Cox early release.

The board said Cox has not accepted responsibility for his previous offences and continues to blame the system. The board said Cox's problems are clear but he has made no effort to address them.

"Your time is largely spent sleeping," board members wrote. "In fact, you will not even review the reports that have been prepared."

While Cox is being let out of prison, he has been placed on restrictions. They include that he have no contact with children, stay away from places they might frequent, like schools and parks, and not accept any position that would put him in a position of trust or authority over children.

While they are warning the public, RCMP are also cautioning against anyone taking any vigilante action against Cox.