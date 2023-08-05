Nova Scotia facing heavy rains just two weeks after historic floods

After momentous rains led to devastating floods in many areas of Nova Scotia last month, another big storm is underway.

On Saturday morning, a rainfall warning was in effect for the Halifax Metro and Halifax County west, Halifax County — east of Porters Lake, along with Antigonish County, Colchester County — Truro and South, Guysborough County, and Pictou County, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

"Rainfall rates in excess of 30 mm per hour have been observed, which could lead to flooding especially in low lying areas," said ECCC in the warning, last updated at 8:40 a.m. Saturday. "There have been reports of total rainfall of 60 to 90 mm this morning. Another band of showers is expected this evening."

The department said that in some areas, rainfall amounts could total over 100 millimetres.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," said ECCC

Flooding has already begun in parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality, including in Eastern Passage, and in Dartmouth on Wyse Road and Faulkner Street, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Police say there is 'localized flooding on some HRM roads and highways," and are asking residents to use caution on the roads and to expect delays.

8:45am radar shows some rotation within this latest cluster of storms moving into the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> area. <br>It appears to be a “Mesolow” or mesoscale low pressure centre. <br>Severe weather threat increases near a mesolow. <br>Stay safe! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/M0bm89mEpE">pic.twitter.com/M0bm89mEpE</a> —@ryansnoddon

Earlier Saturday, nearly 10,000 people were without power, but that number has since gone down to just over 1,100, according to Nova Scotia Power's outage map.

