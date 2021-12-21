Heavy rainfall forecast prompts special weather statement across Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia, with heavy rain forecast to begin Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will start in southwestern Nova Scotia and spread eastward until Thursday morning, with total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm.

Lots of rain and wind is on the way for Nova Scotia. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

"Precipitation may begin as a brief period of snow or freezing rain over parts of the northern mainland and Cape Breton before changing over to rain," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Locally, rainfall amounts could be even higher.

Maximum wind gusts over 80 km/h are also expected.

"Strong westerly winds Thursday behind the system, gusting 50-80+ km/h, will drop our temperatures in a hurry and usher in some chilly temperatures to end the week," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

Updated outlook for Wednesday & Wednesday night.<br>All or mostly rain for Nova Scotia, PEI and the Fundy coast of New Brunswick.<br>The risk of freezing rain continues in the snow to rain transition zone. <br>Mostly snow across northwestern New Brunswick.<br>1/2<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pestorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pestorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/pE31jacogg">pic.twitter.com/pE31jacogg</a> —@ryansnoddon

