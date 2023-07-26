Nova Scotia Health offering virtual urgent care to all residents this week

Nova Scotia Health is conducting a trial this week, offering virtual care to all residents in the province with a health card who need same-day or next-day treatment.

People requiring urgent care can access the service by calling 1-833-413-0277 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Tara Sampalli, the senior director for global health systems planning at the authority, told CBC's Information Morning Nova Scotia that virtual care has become an important part of the authority's approach to health care.

She said the authority is looking at virtual urgent care to address gaps in communities where there is a lack of providers.

The authority has been looking at the types of urgent care needs which do not require people to get emergency care in person, she said.

Sampalli said there are strict criteria for determining what situations are suitable for virtual urgent care.

The trial service is available for a number of health issues, including prescription refills, sore throats and minor respiratory issues.

The goal is to create a sustainable virtual urgent care solution past the trial period, she said.

The dedicated virtual urgent care number is 1-833-413-0277. The trial ends on Friday.

