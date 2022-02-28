N.S. Health warning public of COVID-19 phone scam

Nova Scotia Health is warning of a phone scam circulating where an automated call or robocall is made, notifying people that they've either been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or they have tested positive.

In a news release, the health authority said the automated message asks you to call a number and give out personal information.

Nova Scotia Health said it does not use automated calls to notify people they are a close contact of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and people should not provide any information to the scammers.

However, the health authority does use automated calls for COVID-19 test results and requires people to provide the last four digits of their health card number and their birth date. The genuine automated message will not ask you to call a number back and provide additional personal information.

