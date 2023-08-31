N.S. Health suspects multiple deaths 'associated' with legionella outbreak

Nova Scotia Health suspects there were multiple deaths "associated" with the legionella disease outbreak in New Glasgow this summer.

In an email this week, the health authority did not specify an exact number of deaths, and added they "could have been caused by the infection directly, or contributed through worsening of other chronic health issues."

The outbreak in New Glasgow was declared over on Tuesday after several weeks without any new cases.

Ten cases were previously confirmed by laboratory testing and 22 were considered probable.

Legionnaires' disease rarely causes severe illness, but risks increase for people who are older, who smoke or have a chronic health condition. It can be treated with antibiotics if caught early.

