Nova Scotia Health launches ER wait-time site

Nova Scotia Health has launched a new website that shows predicted wait times at 10 emergency departments across the province.

In a news release on Tuesday, the health authority described the site as an "information tool" that will give people an idea of how long they may need to wait for care.

The following emergency departments are included:

QEII Health Sciences Centre (Halifax Infirmary site) in Halifax.

Dartmouth General Hospital.

South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater.

Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville.

Yarmouth Regional Hospital.

Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro.

Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst.

Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow.

St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney.

The health authority said regardless of predicted wait times, people shouldn't hesitate to call 911 or go to the closest emergency department if immediate help is needed.

It said the predicted wait times posted are based on "recent data" and are "shown as an approximate range and are updated hourly." The site also allows people to look up anticipated wait times up to 12 hours ahead.

The health authority said predicted wait times at other emergency departments will be added eventually. It also noted the wait times are not guaranteed and "may not be the time a person will need to wait once they arrive."

