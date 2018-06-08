Health system needs tough decisions, not easy promises, says consultant

This is part of a series from CBC's Information Morning where Halifax health-care consultant Mary Jane Hampton discusses her "health hacks" — ways to make your experience with the health-care system better.

In the wake of a viral video where a Nova Scotia woman detailed her two-year saga to get a cancer diagnosis, many people focused on whether Premier Stephen McNeil would say there's a crisis in Nova Scotia's health-care system.

A Nova Scotia health-care consultant said there's no point arguing over the words used.

"The time of reckoning truly has come," Mary Jane Hampton told CBC's Information Morning.

Hampton said the health-care crisis has been going on for 25 years and now is the time to fix it.

Halifax health-care consultant Mary Jane Hampton says until the public demands major changes to how health care is delivered, the problem won't be solved. (Robert Short/CBC)

She likened it to the melting of the polar ice caps

"It's slow and it's insidious and it feels unstoppable," said Hampton.

She said the real problem with health care isn't whether we call it a crisis, it's how much we're willing to change.

Political opponents have made much of the premier's refusal to use the word "crisis" to describe health care. While Hampton herself used the word crisis, she isn't convinced that having McNeil say the word would make any difference.

She said it might let someone else score political points, but likely wouldn't change anything.

Frustration with politicians

Hampton added that she's frustrated by politicians in the province.

The PCs, NDP and Liberals have all formed government in Nova Scotia in the last 10 years. Hampton said the parties know the state of health care and what needs to be done.

"Suddenly, when they get into opposition, they forget the evidence they saw when they were on the other side of the desk," she said.

Ultimately, Hampton said politicians aren't going to promise things that won't get them elected.

As a result, she said politicians won't says things such as Nova Scotia needs to reduce its number of hospitals, shift emphasis from specialized services to primary care or say the province needs more standardized care.

Hampton said politicians know what people want to hear — more money for health care. She said they promised increased spending because the public thinks that will fix the problem.

'We get what we deserve,' says Hampton

"Then they [politicians] break those promises and we call them incompetent," Hampton said. "Well, you know what? We get what we deserve."

She said the public needs to demand major changes to the way health care is delivered, and until that happens, the problem won't be solved.

"Honestly, who is to blame for this? We're all to blame for this because we're not prepared to listen to the kinds of solutions that are necessary in order to move forward," said Hampton.