Nova Scotia Health Authority to open board meetings to the public

The board of the Nova Scotia Health Authority voted Thursday morning to open its meetings to the public and make its minutes publicly available.

No one from the board was available to provide details of the meeting, but a health authority spokesperson said the motion passed unanimously.

"The public trust is important and in fact it's potentially the most important thing," board chair Frank van Schaayk said in an interview Wednesday at the authority's annual general meeting.

"When they're done completely in private, it's not clear to people how decisions get made, why they get made," van Schaayk said. "People are wondering, 'Why are you keeping this secret?'"

Phased-in approach

He said Wednesday that the vote would include a two-phased approach to becoming more transparent.

The first phase would see the board publish meeting notes online and give established groups an opportunity to present to the board. That would begin at September's meeting.

The second phase, opening the meetings to the public, might happen in 2019, van Schaayk said, adding that it would "take some time to prepare, just because the board has worked differently for the last few years."

"We're not wanting to delay it, we just need to be ready for it so it's a useful process for the public and a useful process for the board."

He said the format would look similar to the IWK Health Centre's board meetings, which include open sessions and in-camera portions to deal with privacy concerns or things they "need to debate vigorously."

The NSHA board meets six times a year — and van Schaayk said they could have four of those meetings open to the public, while the other two would be private and reserved for deliberations and strategic planning.

"Those sorts of things which are much more conversational in nature and really we're not doing any business in those meetings, we're really exploring ideas and looking at options," he said.

NDP bill

The NSHA board has long been criticized for its closed-door meetings. The provincial NDP tried to introduce a bill to open them earlier this year.

In a statement released Thursday, Tammy Martin, the NDP health critic who represents Cape Breton Centre, said she's glad the health authority is "finally listening to the demands of the people brought forward by the NDP caucus for transparency and accountability around their board meetings."

"The public has a right to know what discussions are being had by the health authority about fixing the health-care crisis and doctor shortage in Nova Scotia. We will be watching carefully to ensure that the health authority's board meetings are held to the same level of public transparency we expect from municipalities."

