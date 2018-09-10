Recruitment efforts on track despite staff departures: health authority

Two high-level departures from the physician recruitment department at the Nova Scotia Health Authority shouldn't waver the public's confidence in its efforts, says the senior director of medical affairs.

Grayson Fulmer is leading the department at a time when the number of people who want a physician continues to climb and public pressure is intensifying.

Fulmer acknowledges "there's more work to be done" on the recruitment front, but when asked directly if the public can be confident in the current team, he replied: "I feel like the answer is yes. Obviously we're continuing to review our strategies and make that investment."

Last week, the health authority confirmed that the province's longtime team leader of physician recruiters, Joanne MacKinnon, was no longer an employee.

The physician who oversaw the department, Dr. Lynne Harrigan, resigned from her role as the vice-president of medicine and integrated health services.

There have been no other departures behind the scenes, said Fulmer.

Moving forward, the plan is to arm the health authority with more front-line staff. They're tasked with working directly with physicians and communities.

They take recruits on tours when they visit the province, showing them potential clinics to work in.

"We want to demonstrate what Nova Scotia has to offer," said Fulmer.

There are currently five recruiters and one assistant on staff. Another assistant is going through the hiring process and Fulmer said they've decided to add two more beyond that.

He said the team is working with the Department of Health and Wellness to make sure they're as flexible as possible when speaking with recruits.

"Right now as it sits, any physician who wants to work in Nova Scotia, I'm sure we can find them an area for them to come and practise," he said. "We're really leaving no stone unturned."

Health Minister Randy Delorey says on-the-ground recruitment efforts have not been interrupted by the departure of two leaders in the health authority's department. (CBC)

Health Minister Randy Delorey sees the staffing changes as a window to shift direction. He points to success in partnering recruitment efforts with community groups.

"The leadership oversight continues uninterrupted," said Delorey. "There's opportunity to enhance and continue to develop and evolve and improve the recruitment initiatives on the ground."

While Nova Scotia is bolstering its staff, it still does not have a comprehensive recruitment website.

It's been in development for months and Fulmer said they hope to launch it by the end of September. He said it will include endorsements from physicians and detailed information on the different regions in Nova Scotia.

"I think our work will speak for itself in terms of the amount of effort that has gone into it, and we wanted to do it right up front."

Meanwhile, Fulmer said they've hosted 51 physicians for site visits this fiscal year, with 39 more planned. Forty physicians have started working in that time with another 45 committed to come — a mix of family doctors and specialists.

Based on last year, 68 family physicians are needed to maintain the status quo. It's a goal Fulmer said they're on track to meet but it won't satisfy the recruitment department.

"Just to keep the status quo isn't really good enough."