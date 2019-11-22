N.S. Health Authority says staff shakeup addresses 'complex and bureaucratic' system

The Nova Scotia Health Authority removed three of its senior vice-presidents Friday in a restructuring effort the interim CEO says is intended to improve local decision making and address concerns the organization is overly bureaucratic and complex.

The changes were announced internally late on Friday afternoon. An email to staff from interim president and CEO Janet Davidson said the changes stem from the mandate she received when she was hired in August.

"The current structure has been described as overly complex and bureaucratic, confusing and does not allow us to easily address challenges that may be unique to individual zones, teams or hospitals," she said in an email obtained by CBC News.

"Given the organization was established five years ago, this is important reflective and ongoing work to ensure we are meeting the desired and expected outcomes of a high-performing health system."

More local decision making

Davidson said she was restructuring the executive level of the health authority to move "operational and medical leadership, including budget" to each of the four zones.

"This will ensure a direct line of sight to zone clinical programs and operational responsibilities," said the email. "It will also support timely, local decision-making and accountability. Program planning, development and evaluation will remain at the provincial level."

Although the email does not specify it, CBC News has learned that as part of the executive level restructuring, the health authority removed its vice-president of health services and chief nurse executive, vice-president of people and organizational development, and one of its two vice-president of health services.

Davidson concluded her email by promising a high-level organization chart next week.

"These are significant changes to how we work as leaders but I believe we are creating a stronger organization with significantly greater capabilities and opportunities for operational effectiveness, communications and decision-making at the local level."

The health authority's new permanent president and CEO, Dr. Brendan Carr, takes the helm next month.

