Nova Scotia Health Authority preaching patience over phone problems

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking the public for patience while it sorts out problems it has been having with the phone service used for booking blood collection appointments.

In a news release, the health authority said the issues are caused by a large number of people calling at peak times. Health officials are asking people who are experiencing problems to call back in an hour, instead of continuously pressing redial.

The health authority said it's also working with its phone company to find other solutions.

After a state of emergency was declared in March because of COVID-19, the Halifax Infirmary and the Victoria General sites of the QEII complex began doing only urgent and essential bloodwork to support same-day clinics, transplant and cancer care patients.

Places across Nova Scotia such as the Barrington Community Health Centre and the Lockeport Medical Centre stopped collecting blood altogether.

Dozens more eliminated walk-in service, such as the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, the Dartmouth General Hospital and the Yarmouth Regional Hospital. At these facilities, blood collection is available by appointment only.

Patients are being asked not to arrive early to avoid congestion and allow for physical distancing.

