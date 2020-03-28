Nova Scotia announced 20 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including one person working at a nursing home and another at a retirement home.

"The weekend is here and we need to be more vigilant than ever. We can't let our guard down," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release from the province.

"Only go out if necessary and obey the physical distancing rules. And stay connected with your loved ones and neighbours. We will all get through this together."

This brings the provincial total up to 110 cases. So far, there have been 4,031 negative test results.

Public health is working to find people who have come in close contact with a confirmed case. Those who have been confirmed have been told to stay at home and away from the public for 14 days, the province said in the news release.

It is unclear if any of these cases are related to community spread.

The 110 people who are affected range in age from under 10 to mid-70s. Three people are in hospital. Four people have recovered and their cases are considered resolved.

Cases of COVID-19 have been found all across Nova Scotia.

COVID-19 at long-term care facility

The province said an employee at the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish has tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at Lewis Hall, a private retirement-living community in Dartmouth, has also tested positive.

All residents, their families and staff at both facilities have been notified.

So far, no residents are showing symptoms but some are now in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

There are no cases of COVID-19 among residents at long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia.

Halifax Regional Police

On Friday night, Halifax Regional Police announced a close family member of one of its officers had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, police said the officer has been in contact with public health and is being tested.

Employees who have been in contact with the officer are in isolation and the workspace and equipment the officer used is being disinfected.

Halifax Regional Police declined to be interviewed by CBC News on Saturday.

Truro Sawmill

On Saturday morning, J.D. Irving announced an employee at the Truro Sawmill tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is receiving medical care and is self-isolating.

Mary Keith, a spokesperson for the company, said the company found out about the employee late Friday evening.

"We immediately set to work to identify the people who would have been associating with that employee at the workplace," Keith said.

The last shift the person worked was on March 22. All potentially affected employees have been contacted and advised to call 811 and not return to the sawmill until further instruction.

"We've undertaken a thorough cleaning and disinfection," Keith said.

TD Insurance Customer Advice Centre in Halifax

The TD Insurance Customer Advice Centre on Mumford Road in Halifax said one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

That employee was last in the office on March 21 and is now quarantined at home.

Those who were working with the employee have been instructed to follow public health advice and to self-isolate .

The office and common areas of the building have been cleaned and disinfected.

A Bedford, N.S., grocery store shut down unexpectedly Friday afternoon after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia needs to self-isolate for 14 days from the day they get back to the province, even if they don't have symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

The province says people potentially ill with COVID-19 need to fill out an online questionnaire to determine if they need to call 811 to arrange a test.

