Nova Scotia has 17 new cases of COVID 19, provincial total is 90

Nova Scotia announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 90.

"Most are connected to travel or a known case," the province said in a news release. "None of the new cases are connected to the St. Patrick's Day gathering in Lake Echo."

The province will provide an update at 3 p.m. AT. CBC News will be streaming the press conference in this story.

The 90 people who have tested positive range in age from under 10 to mid-70s, and the cases come from all parts of the province.

Public health is working to find people who may have come into contact with the latest confirmed cases. Those people will be directed to self-isolate at home and away from the public for 14 days.

Two people are currently in hospital for treatment. Three people have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

So far, there have been 3,649 negative test results in Nova Scotia.

