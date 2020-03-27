Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia has 17 new cases of COVID 19, provincial total is 90
Nova Scotia has 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total up to 90. So far, there have been 3,649 negative test results in Nova Scotia.

'Most are connected to travel or a known case,' the province says in a news release

A Manitoba health-care worker performs a nasopharyngeal swab as part of testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 90 confirmed cases of the virus. (Shared Health/Province of Manitoba)

Nova Scotia announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 90.

"Most are connected to travel or a known case," the province said in a news release. "None of the new cases are connected to the St. Patrick's Day gathering in Lake Echo."

The province will provide an update at 3 p.m. AT. CBC News will be streaming the press conference in this story.

The 90 people who have tested positive range in age from under 10 to mid-70s, and the cases come from all parts of the province.

Public health is working to find people who may have come into contact with the latest confirmed cases. Those people will be directed to self-isolate at home and away from the public for 14 days.

Two people are currently in hospital for treatment. Three people have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

So far, there have been 3,649 negative test results in Nova Scotia.

