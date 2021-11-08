Driver sought in Halloween hit and run that hurt woman trick-or-treating with child

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and injured a woman on Halloween night while she was trick-or-treating with her child in Garlands Crossing, N.S.

The RCMP said Monday the hit and run happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time on Underwood Road in the Hants County community.

Police said the woman and her child were stopped at a home at the intersection of Underwood Road and Jared Court.

While the child was getting a treat, the woman was suddenly struck from behind by a vehicle. She fell to the ground and was injured.

The vehicle then continued driving down Underwood Road toward Highway 14 and did not stop at the scene.

It is described as small, old and dark in colour with a white mark near the trunk area.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said the incident was reported the night it happened, but investigators have exhausted all avenues and haven't been able to find the driver or the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who could identify the vehicle or driver to contact West Hants RCMP.

