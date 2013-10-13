New coalition calls for changes to Halifax police commission

A newly formed coalition is calling for changes that would make it easier for the public to make presentations and attend monthly meetings of the Halifax board of police commissioners, which oversees police services in the municipality.

The Nova Scotia Policing Policy Working Group is made up of a number of organizations and individuals interested in police reform. It's written a letter to the police commission that talks about amending procedures.

"Ideally, we'd like to see all meetings moved to the evenings," said Harry Critchley, the vice-chair of the East Coast Prison Justice Society and a member of the coalition. "Currently, the board meets in the middle of the day, during working hours for the vast majority of people."

Commission chair Natalie Borden said the issues raised in the coalition's letter would be raised at the next meeting.

"Some of the suggestions that are in it align with what's in the board's work plan for this year," she said. "Anything that would increase the opportunity for the community to contribute and be part of the discussion we are certainly going to look into."

The date for the next commission meeting has not yet been set because staff are working on some technical issues.

Other concerns raised by coalition

The coalition also wants to see changes to the policies on the use of force used during an arrest, particularly when it involves women who are pregnant or have children with them.

"This came about as a result of concerns around the arrest of Santino Rao," said Critchley.

Rao is a Black woman who says she was racially profiled and injured during a Jan. 15 arrest at a Halifax Walmart.

The arrest is being investigated by the Serious Incident Response Team.

Natalie Borden is the chair of the Halifax board of police commissioners. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Critchley would also like the commission to prohibit the use of spit hoods on people being arrested. The devices are used to prevent disease transmission. But Chritchley believes guards can wear face shields if necessary.

In 2016, Corey Rogers died in Halifax police custody while wearing a spit hood.

