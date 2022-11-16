Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

N.S. government proclaims new rules for short-term rentals

New rules for those who operate short-term rentals in Nova Scotia are set to effect next April.

Legislation amendments force short-term rentals to register annually

CBC News ·
All short-term rentals in Nova Scotia will have to be registered by April 1, 2023. (Robert Short/CBC)

New rules for people who operate short-term rentals in Nova Scotia are now set to take effect. 

The provincial government proclaimed amendments to the Tourist Accommodations Registration Act on Wednesday. The changes require all short-term rentals to be registered by April 1, 2023, and re-registered annually. 

Previously, short-term rentals that were in or attached to the operator's primary residence were exempt from the registry. 

The new regulations passed in April after Nova Scotia's Tourism Minister Pat Dunn said it was hard to know how many short-term rentals there actually were in the province.

Research by a community group released last month showed more than 3,700 homes were lost to short-term rentals across the province.

Changes to the legislation also demand that all operators make sure their accommodation meets municipal bylaws. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now