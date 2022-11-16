N.S. government proclaims new rules for short-term rentals

New rules for people who operate short-term rentals in Nova Scotia are now set to take effect.

The provincial government proclaimed amendments to the Tourist Accommodations Registration Act on Wednesday. The changes require all short-term rentals to be registered by April 1, 2023, and re-registered annually.

Previously, short-term rentals that were in or attached to the operator's primary residence were exempt from the registry.

The new regulations passed in April after Nova Scotia's Tourism Minister Pat Dunn said it was hard to know how many short-term rentals there actually were in the province.

Research by a community group released last month showed more than 3,700 homes were lost to short-term rentals across the province.

Changes to the legislation also demand that all operators make sure their accommodation meets municipal bylaws.

