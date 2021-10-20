Nova Scotia government making housing announcement this morning

Amid a provincewide housing crisis, the Nova Scotia government will be making an announcement this morning related to the situation.

Premier Tim Houston and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr will make the announcement at 11 a.m. AT. CBC News will live stream the press conference here.

There's a shortage of affordable housing for rent and purchase, which has led to an increase in homelessness. Homeless encampments have cropped up in various parts of the Halifax region.

During the newly elected PC government's first throne speech last week, references to housing were scant. The issue was referred to in a single paragraph on the 10th page.

"There is a housing crisis in Nova Scotia. We have a plan to address this crisis — and attracting and training more tradespeople is critical to its success," reads the speech.

A temporary cap that limits rent increases to two per cent was introduced last year.

The former Liberal government's cap was tied to the existence of the public health state of emergency and is scheduled to end when the order is lifted or on Feb. 1, 2022, whichever comes first.

MORE TOP STORIES