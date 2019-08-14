$200K fund aims to connect rural N.S. communities to doctors

The Nova Scotia government hopes a new $200,000 fund will better connect doctors with the rural communities that so desperately need them.

The goal is to allow communities to come up with creative ways to promote their communities to potential doctors.

"We know doctors consider many factors when making a decision about where to practise and where to raise a family and no one knows their communities better than those who live and work in them," Leo Glavine, the minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, said in a statement.

Municipalities, museums, libraries, social enterprises, First Nations communities, community groups and cultural organizations registered in Nova Scotia as non-profits may apply. A maximum of $25,000 is available per group.

The fund is meant to support recruitment and retention efforts by community groups, and complement ongoing efforts by government.

Amherst Mayor Dr. David Kogon said the grant is a great opportunity for community groups to improve physician retention.

The program was developed with input from community groups, municipal leaders and health professionals. (Shutterstock)

"To have a strong and healthy community, you need to not only welcome physicians, but also to understand the importance of embracing them and their families outside of their practice," he said in a statement issued by the province.

The new funding stream was developed with input from community groups, municipal leaders and health professionals.

"In some cases, doctors had come to communities but really didn't feel they knew the community completely," said Glavine. "I think this will give communities a much better opportunity."

He said it's possible more money could be added to the fund if the program proves successful.

The program is open for applications and the first deadline for submissions is Sept. 19.

