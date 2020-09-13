Nova Scotia goes six days without a new COVID-19 case

No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the province for the sixth day in a row.

The Nova Scotia Health labs completed 935 tests on Saturday, with none positive.

The province is now counting one active case.

However, on Friday, the government said it was managing and investigating a case of COVID-19 that had entered Nova Scotia, but was identified in another province. The province is not including that case in its tally of active cases

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 83,134 negative tests.

There have been 65 deaths, and no one is in hospital related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case and two active cases on Saturday.

New Brunswick reported no new cases and two active cases Saturday. One new case was reported on Thursday, but that person is a New Brunswick resident currently in Quebec.

P.E.I. reported no new cases and eight active cases Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.



