Nova Scotia goes 4 days without a new case of COVID-19

It's been four days since Nova Scotia reported any new cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health is reporting there are four active cases of the virus in the province, down by one from Wednesday's update.

No one in Nova Scotia is hospitalized with the virus.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 975 tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 106,965 negative test results, 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case and nine active cases Thursday.

New Brunswick reported three new cases Thursday. It has 81 active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Tuesday. It has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.



MORE TOP STORIES