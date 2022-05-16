Gas prices in N.S. likely to rise at midnight Monday

Nova Scotians could be looking at yet another rise in gas prices.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board announced Monday it would be using its interrupter mechanism to adjust gasoline prices at midnight, but doesn't say where prices are heading.

Robert Jones of CBC News, who analyzes fuel prices, estimates prices at the pump could go up as much as 10 cents per litre.

Residents in Halifax are paying a minimum of about $1.98 a litre of regular self-service gasoline, meaning the price could go up to $2.08 a litre once the price changes. The current price in Cape Breton is a minimum of $2 per litre.

The UARB once again cited "significant shifts in the market price of gasoline" as the reason for the price change.

The price of diesel will not be changed tonight.

MORE TOP STORES