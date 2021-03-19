N.S. gas prices could drop seven cents at midnight Friday

Nova Scotians might want to wait to fill up their gas tanks until early Saturday, when prices could drop as much as seven cents per litre.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has announced it will be using its interrupter mechanism to adjust the price of gasoline one minute after midnight Friday. It did not specify which direction prices would be heading.

CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, is expecting the price of gas to come down around seven cents per litre.

In Halifax, people were paying a minimum of $1.31 for regular gas on Friday, meaning prices could hit around $1.24 early Saturday.

This move is necessary due to "significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline," according to a UARB release on Friday.

Gas prices have been inching up across the province this month and have been above $1 per litre for weeks.

The price of diesel oil is not affected by this interruption.

