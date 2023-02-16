Nova Scotia in store for freezing rain, ice pellets to start weekend
A mix of messy weather is expected to hit the Maritimes starting Friday
Nova Scotia is in store for more intense weather, with freezing rain and ice pellets expected to hit the province as the weekend gets underway.
A low-pressure system will bring rain to most of the province beginning early on Friday before changing over to freezing rain as the day wears on, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the entire province, warning that significant freezing rain and ice pellets are possible.
Simpkin said the timing of the messy weather is uncertain but the freezing rain "could last for several hours," with northern Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island most likely to experience icy conditions on Friday afternoon.
From Friday night into Saturday morning, that cold air is expected to push south, changing the precipitation to snow for some parts of the Maritimes.
