Most of Nova Scotia under freezing rain warning Friday evening

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says it'll be a messy commute Friday evening into overnight, with snow and chilly temperatures in the forecast for Saturday.

It'll be a wet commute Friday evening into overnight with freezing rain and snow in the forecast for Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for most of Nova Scotia. Only Queens, Shelburne, Yarmouth and Digby counties have no warnings.

"The evening commute [is] looking like a wet one, Halifax, the Atlantic coastline, freezing rain edging into the Valley through that evening commute time period as well as Cape Breton, things looking to get slippery," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

Snoddon said the freezing rain will transition from ice pellets to snow overnight into Saturday morning. He said some areas in southern parts of the province could see as much as five centimetres of snow and northern parts of the province could see five to 10 centimetres.

Temperatures will range from -2 C to -6 C on Saturday morning.

The snow will eventually taper off into flurries on Saturday.

Snoddon said temperatures will rise above zero by Sunday, but Old Man Winter is expected to push back in later next week.

The messy weather has led to some early closures.

The Halifax Mooseheads home game Friday night has been postponed due to severe weather in New Brunswick. Dalhousie University's Truro campus closed at 1 p.m.

