Nova Scotia's freedom of information website back in business

Nova Scotia's freedom of information website is up and running once again.

The site was shut down five months ago in April after security failures were discovered.

An assessment of the software used to operate the site noted high risks related to the perpetual retention of original documents, personal information and lack of regular assessments and audits.

Only requests from April 1, 2018 are available on the site and users cannot make requests to the site at the moment.

Last month, the province's chief information officer and associate deputy minister of the Internal Services Department told CBC News that people should be able to make requests online by late October or early November.

The website suggests users contact Information Access an Privacy Services to inquire about older requests.