Crews resume fighting 4 wildfires across Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia fire crews resumed the battle Tuesday against four wildfires across the province that broke out amid high winds and dry conditions.

The largest blaze in Havre Boucher, about 40 kilometres east of Antigonish, is considered out of control, according to the provincial Department of Lands and Forestry's most recent update on Monday night.

The province said the fire had grown to about 200 hectares in size and is centred around the Frankville area near Old Mulgrave Road.

Municipal councillor Neil Corbett said Tuesday morning the fire wasn't currently nearing any homes or communities, but a lot of the woodland in the area is privately owned.

"It is concerning and perhaps a little bit nerve-wracking for the people up in the back area," Corbett said.

"If you think about it, that's a bit of their livelihood. They use it for firewood as well as when the industry needs it for the mills.

"It's something that the people in the community are losing."

Update 9PM: Fire near Frankville area 200 ha and considered out of control. Six fire departments responding. Helicopters and crews are packing up for the evening but Lands and Forestry will return at first light along with local fire departments. <a href="https://t.co/MKMdDaVVgh">pic.twitter.com/MKMdDaVVgh</a> —@NSLandsForestry

Six volunteer fire departments, provincial Lands and Forestry ground crews and two helicopters responded to the fire Monday and planned to return Tuesday morning.

Unclear what started fire

Corbett said since there's "nobody up there" in the area of the fire, residents are left to speculate on how the fire could have started. A piece of glass might have been able to magnify the sun and lead to the burn, he suggested.

Since the woods have been so dry and there is an ongoing burn ban in the province, Corbett said he "can't imagine" anyone would have been there lighting a fire.

Although the winds were calm Tuesday morning, Corbett said if they picked up through the day in a northerly direction they may move the fire closer to the coast and local communities.

The other major fire in the Springfield area of Kings County near Alton Road was also considered out of control Monday night and had grown to 120 hectares, according to Lands and Forestry.

Update 9PM: Fire is 120 ha and considered out of control. Helicopters are packing up for the evening but Lands and Forestry will return at first light along with local fire departments. <a href="https://t.co/Xohw0SliV4">pic.twitter.com/Xohw0SliV4</a> —@NSLandsForestry

More than 50 to 60 people from Lands and Forestry and multiple Annapolis Valley fire departments were on the scene Monday, including two helicopters.

Smaller fires in Yarmouth, Cape Breton

Another fire in the Argyle area of Yarmouth County is considered out of control, the department said.

In an 9 p.m. update Monday, Lands and Forestry said the size of the fire is now unknown. It was previously estimated at 18 hectares.

A Lands and Forestry helicopter responded to the fire. No structures have been identified as at risk.

In Grand South Mira, about 30 kilometres south of Sydney in Cape Breton, crews responded to a wildfire that covered about eight hectares of land and was considered contained Monday night. No homes were at risk.

Helicopters and crews with Lands and Forestry have been pulled from each location but were expected to return at dawn on Tuesday.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.



