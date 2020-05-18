Nova Scotia flag being auctioned off in memory of Capt. Jenn Casey

A Nova Scotia flag that was flown over the province during the Canadian Snowbirds's Operation Inspiration is being auctioned off as a fundraiser in memory of Capt. Jenn Casey.

Casey, 35, was a public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and former journalist from Halifax. She died on May 17 when the aircraft she was in crashed after takeoff in Kamloops, B.C. Canadian air force crash investigators are looking at a bird strike as the probable cause of the crash .

The flag is being auctioned off on eBay by Cpl. Matt Mackenzie, an aircraft technician with the squadron.

He carried the flag on board a Snowbirds jet when it flew over Nova Scotia last month as part of Operation Inspiration, the cross-country tour to recognize the efforts of Canadians in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After what happened, I knew there was no better way than to try to honour Jen," Mackenzie told CBC's Maritime Noon on Monday.

Cpl. Matt Mackenzie with the Nova Scotia flag during Operation Inspiration, a cross-country tour meant to boost morale during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Cpl. Matt Mackenzie)

"... I figured why not try to auction [the flag] off. I figured it would only get a few hundred dollars and the fact that it's blown up the way it has now is pretty awesome."

The bidding reached $4,550 as of Monday afternoon.

The money raised will be donated to the SPCA in honour of Casey, who was an animal lover .

"When we were travelling the air show circuit, every time there [was] a canine unit around or any dog, she was always, 'Can I come see your dog? Can I pet your dog?'" Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie said he's secretly hoping the flag stays in Nova Scotia, but he's happy that someone is willing to donate money to honour Casey.

Auction runs until Friday

"Every time it goes up, whoever's bidding on it, they realize what cause this is for, which is absolutely beautiful and amazing that somebody has that care and kindness out there to bid for this," he said.

"So it's definitely very nice to know that there's such kind people out there."

Mackenzie said once the sale is finalized, he will ask the buyer if they want the Snowbirds team to sign the flag. They will also receive a Snowbirds squadron coin, some signed photos of the squadron and a thank you letter.

The auction is expected to run until Friday.

