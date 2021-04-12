Labour Department investigating workplace injury aboard N.S. fishing vessel

The Labour Department has issued a stop-work order on a fishing vessel in southwestern Nova Scotia after a gruesome workplace injury this weekend.

RCMP say a 24-year-old man was working in the engine area when it went into gear.

He got caught in the machinery and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to Camp Cove Wharf Road in Argyle at 4:43 a.m. AT on Saturday.

The man was taken by ambulance to Yarmouth Regional hospital and then to Halifax via helicopter.

Incident not considered suspicious

RCMP don't believe the cause of the injury is suspicious.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Labour Department spokesperson Shannon Kerr said a stop-work order has been issued and an inspection is being carried out.

"Where our inspection is ongoing, we have no further information to share at this time," she said.

The vessel was not named.

Social media posts have identified the victim as Andrew Saulnier.

A GoFundMe page says he's a young father who has had one leg amputated, and more surgeries are to follow.

