Sipekne'katik First Nation's treaty fishery to open Monday

Nova Scotia's Sipekne'katik First Nation says it will transition to its treaty fishery on Monday.

The band had been recently taking part in its food, social and ceremonial (FSC) lobster fishery, which has no season and is regulated by DFO, but licence conditions do not permit the sale of the catch.

A statement from Sipekne'katik said all FSC tags will be returned by community members and once the remaining traps are retrieved, treaty fishery tags will be distributed.

The treaty fishery will operate under the principles and guidelines of Sipekne'katik fisheries management plan, which the band said provides for the management of the fishery based on "sound conservation measures."

The Sipekne'katik Fisheries Department said it is no longer using the term "moderate livelihood fishery," because many in the community view it as a phrase coined by Ottawa following a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision.

Mi'kmaw fishers in Nova Scotia argue that the Supreme Court decision affirms the Mi'kmaw treaty right to fish for a moderate livelihood when and where they want, including outside the federally regulated commercial fishing season.

DFO could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The dispute over Mi'kmaw fishing rights in southwestern Nova Scotia escalated last fall, with a lobster pound that stored the catch of Mi'kmaw fishers burned to the ground.

Last week, Sipekne'katik said nine of its lobster fishing boats were purposely cut loose from a wharf in Weymouth North, N.S.

