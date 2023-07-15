Nova Scotia sending 20 firefighters to Yukon to help fight wildfires

Six weeks after two major wildfires in Nova Scotia, the province is sending 20 firefighters north to provide support to crews tackling multiple wildfires in Yukon.

In a release Saturday, Minister of Natural Resources Tory Rushton said the province is now able to send the firefighters back up north because "conditions and resources are at a manageable level."

The firefighters will depart from Halifax early Sunday, the department said.

Nova Scotia sent 20 firefighters north in May to help battle wildfires in the Northwest Territories. They were recalled about a week and a half later to fight fires in Shelburne County and Upper Tantallon.

As of Friday evening, there were 20 active wildfires in Yukon, with three listed as "fires of note."

Canadian provinces and territories regularly share resources when wildfires become too large to manage without outside help. In those cases, costs are covered by the affected province or territory.

MORE TOP STORIES