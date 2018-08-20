Nova Scotia firefighters bound for B.C. to help with wildfires

A crew of 21 Nova Scotia firefighters is flying to Prince George, B.C., on Monday to help battle hundreds of forest fires burning in that province.

The team heading out is a group of provincial firefighters from the Department of Land and Forestry, formerly known as the Department of Natural Resources.

According to the department, these firefighters work out of Land and Forestry offices throughout Nova Scotia.

The province participates in a national co-ordinated system in which firefighters from across the country help out other jurisdictions when needed.

There are nearly 600 fires burning across B.C., prompting the government to declare a provincewide state of emergency.

The crew leaves Halifax at 5:30 a.m.

