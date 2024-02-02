Man, 62, dead following crash in Pictou County

A 62-year-old man from Westville, N.S., is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Pictou County.

RCMP say the crash happened on Greenhill Road in Green Hill on Thursday around 10:22 a.m.

Police say the car left the road and came to rest on its roof in the ditch.

The driver and only occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

