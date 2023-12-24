Annapolis County man, 24, dead after early morning crash
A 24-year-old Annapolis County man is dead after a crash early Sunday near Middleton.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Inglisville and Alpena roads just after 5 a.m., according to an RCMP media release.
RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce said the driver and only occupant of a compact car was pronounced dead at the scene. He said an investigation has begun.
Inglisville Road was closed for several hours Sunday but has since reopened.
