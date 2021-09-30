Fatal house fire in Jeddore 'not suspicious,' RCMP say
One person found dead after house burns on Ostrea Lake Road
A person has died in a house fire in Jeddore, N.S.
Musquodobit Harbour RCMP said police got a call about a fire on Ostrea Lake Road at 6:36 a.m. AT on Thursday.
They found one person dead in the house.
"Preliminary investigation has led police to believe that the fire is not suspicious at this time," said Cpl. Christopher Attewell in an email.
Brad Connors, assistant chief of operations for the Halifax fire department, said their crews were at the fire early Thursday morning.
"When the first fire crew arrived, they were faced with a two-storey, single-family residential home fully involved in fire, with reports that a male occupant may be inside," he told CBC News.
He said the building started to collapse before firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
"Once the fire was extinguished and our crews were able to make a search of the debris with the assistance of heavy equipment, the lone occupant was found," he said.
The RCMP, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office and the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.
