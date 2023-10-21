Content
Man, 44, dead after 2-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County

A man is dead and a woman has serious injuries in a collision between an ATV and a car on Highway 3 in Simms Settlement on Friday.

Police sirens, which are flashing red and blue.
Police say emergency services responded to a report of an ATV crash on Highway 3 at 8 p.m. Friday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 44-year-old man is dead following a collision on Highway 3 in Lunenburg County on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of an ATV crash in Simms Settlement at about 8 p.m. 

A car was travelling east on the highway when an ATV began crossing the road, the release said.

The vehicles collided and the ATV ended up in a ditch, according to the release. 

Police say the driver of the ATV, a man from Bangs Falls, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54-year old women from Greenfield, who was a passenger on the ATV, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the release says. A 39-year-old Sherwood man, the sole occupant of the car, was not injured.

 

