Man, 44, dead after 2-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County

A 44-year-old man is dead following a collision on Highway 3 in Lunenburg County on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of an ATV crash in Simms Settlement at about 8 p.m.

A car was travelling east on the highway when an ATV began crossing the road, the release said.

The vehicles collided and the ATV ended up in a ditch, according to the release.

Police say the driver of the ATV, a man from Bangs Falls, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54-year old women from Greenfield, who was a passenger on the ATV, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the release says. A 39-year-old Sherwood man, the sole occupant of the car, was not injured.

