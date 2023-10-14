Woman, 73, dies after being struck by vehicle in Digby County

A 73-year-old Digby, N.S., woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 in Grosses Coques, N.S., on Friday afternoon.

In a news release Saturday, RCMP said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. AT after the woman exited her parked vehicle. When she was hit, the woman was speaking with another driver who was in a vehicle that was behind her car.

No one else at the scene had any injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours, but reopened later Friday.

MORE TOP STORIES