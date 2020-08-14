Canning man dead after single-vehicle crash in Kings County

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 71-year-old man Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 341 in Canard, Kings County, around 4:00 p.m AT, and investigators closed the road for several hours. It has since reopened.

Police said the driver, who was from Canning, N.S., was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

