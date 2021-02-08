Family suing home care company says father spent 2 days on floor following fall

A Nova Scotia family suing a home care company for not showing up for two scheduled visits with their father say they were shocked to learn the company says the family is partially to blame for what happened to him when he fell in his home.

John Slaunwhite's son Stephen believes his dad, who was 84 at the time, was on the floor for nearly two days at his home in Terence Bay, N.S., before he was discovered in September 2019.

"He was very weak, barely conscious, very confused, he had blood around his mouth. He was severely dehydrated," Slaunwhite said. "It was obvious he was on the floor for a long time."

Slaunwhite's father had been released from hospital several weeks earlier after recovering from a hip fracture.

At that time, the provincial health authority worked with the family and Closing the Gap, a home care company, to come up with a plan to check in on him daily.

Closing the Gap was to check in every morning, prepare John's breakfast, and do some general housekeeping.

"We were quite comfortable with his mental state and his physical condition," said Slaunwhite. "At that time dad's capabilities were, he was very well. He would call us if he needed anything. He was taking his own medication."

Slaunwhite and his two siblings came up with a plan to visit Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights. They brought their dad supper and enough leftovers to last the next day or the weekend.

Slaunwhite said there were times that Closing the Gap would call, saying their employee couldn't get to the house until the afternoon, so he would go check in to make sure his dad was all right in the morning.

"If at any time we felt it was unsafe for him to be home, we were just going to say, 'Listen dad, it's time to go.'"

John Slaunwhite's family says their father was in great shape before the fall. They say he always took his medication and they felt comfortable with him staying at home. (Submitted by Stephen Slaunwhite)

On Sept. 29, 2019, John's neighbour called the family to say his blinds had been down the whole weekend. The neighbour was concerned.

When Slaunwhite couldn't reach his dad on the phone, he went to the house and found John on the floor in the bedroom. His elbows and knees were bruised. His walker was upside down in the corner.

Slaunwhite immediately called for an ambulance. While he waited, he said he noticed his father's medication for Saturday and Sunday hadn't been touched. He also checked the log book for the home care worker.

"The last entry was Friday at 1 o'clock in the afternoon. So they were late on Friday showing up for their morning visit, and they didn't show up Saturday or Sunday for a visit."

John was taken to the hospital and stayed there until mid-November. Slaunwhite said it took days for his dad to eat solid foods again.

"He was in hard shape, he was very weak."

Slaunwhite said a manager from Closing the Gap told his sister that the home care worker had sent an email apologizing to her supervisor.

But he said the family never received an apology, or a full explanation of what happened.

They don't know if the home care worker showed up and just left when their dad didn't answer the door, or if they just didn't go to the house at all.

That's when, he said, the family decided they needed to sue.

Stephen Slaunwhite says he's shocked that Closing the Gap never apologized after skipping two visits with his father. He says the family was motivated to sue the company because they deserve answers. (Submitted by Stephen Slaunwhite)

Slaunwhite said he is shocked by how the company responded to their legal claim: Closing the Gap said the three adult children bear some of the responsibility.

In court documents, Closing the Gap said if there was injury, loss or damage from the alleged situation, it "was otherwise contributed to by, the failure of the Applicant's children to attend at the Residence daily."

Closing the Gap said the family insisted on allowing John to move back home in early September 2019, despite hesitations from medical staff about John's ability to remain home alone. It said the health authority recommended twice daily visits, including one from VON, to administer medication.

The company said the family pushed against that, and instead the agreement was one home care visit in the morning, and the family would "attend to provide him with this evening meal."

Slaunwhite disputes that, and said they would have never allowed their father to go home if they weren't confident in his independence.

"We certainly didn't agree that we were going to go down every day. If that's the case, if we were going to visit every day, we wouldn't need home care."

Closing the Gap also said it didn't know there was a spare key available for the house until after that weekend. Slaunwhite also vehemently disputes that.

He said he was the one who showed the home care worker where the spare key was — on the window ledge. He said she made a note on her phone to share with her colleagues so they would be aware.

"There's no question. That was one of the ways we felt confident that they would make quick access to the house and get in if there was an issue with dad."

Slaunwhite said even if the worker didn't find the key, they didn't follow protocol because they didn't call the family to say they couldn't get in the house.

"To leave a gentlemen, 84 years old at the time, on the floor for two days and not make an official apology. It was disgusting when they turned around and said it was our fault, and partly our fault."

Company hired again

Closing the Gap refused to do an interview with CBC News, saying in an email: "Closing the Gap's position is laid out in publicly available documents. We cannot comment beyond that as the legal proceeding is ongoing."

When pressed further to comment on protocols to ensure staff show up to do their home care checks, the company replied: "Clients of Closing the Gap can rest assured that their care is our top priority."

When John's condition did improve, his son said they again wanted him to return to his house. But the family found themselves in an uncomfortable position.

Closing the Gap is the only company that services the area, so the family had to hire them once again.

This time, Slaunwhite said, they installed cameras in the house, so they could frequently check on their dad. They also got an emergency alert button.

In the summer of 2020, Slaunwhite said his father's health had deteriorated to the point that he could no longer live alone.

"Dad actually ended up in a long-term care facility much sooner than we ever expected, so his costs are adding up."

Slaunwhite said they are looking for some money to help with those bills, but he said the legal fight is also about responsibility.

"One of the biggest goals with this lawsuit is to expose the company for their total negligence," he said. "Even if we were going to visit dad every day, it doesn't take their responsibility away from showing up and doing their job. Period."

The health authority also won't comment on the specific case because of the legal action. It said it works with agencies funded and approved by the Department of Health and Wellness.

"DHW monitors and audits these agencies to ensure compliance with government standards/requirements," the authority wrote in an email. "We work with DHW and agencies to ensure the delivery of safe, quality home care."

MORE TOP STORIES