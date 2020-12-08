N.S. family doctor suspended over child porn allegations

A Halifax-area family doctor has had his licence suspended on an interim basis.

The Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons announced its decision on Dr. David Barnett on Dec. 4, but provided no explanation.

On Tuesday, college registrar and CEO Dr. Gus Grant told CBC News that Barnett has told the college he has been charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

"Upon learning of these exceptionally serious criminal charges, an investigation committee determined it was necessary to suspend Dr. Barnett's licence while its investigation continues," Grant said in an email statement.

The college lists Barnett as working with the Cole Harbour Family Medicine Clinic in Dartmouth.

MORE TOP STORIES