Ceremony honours Nova Scotia police officers who have died in line of duty

An annual ceremony to honour police officers who have died in the line of duty in Nova Scotia was held in Dartmouth on Sunday.

Local police departments, first responders, military personnel and members of families who lost loved ones attended the 41st Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

"My dad, he made huge sacrifices in order to prevent anybody from getting hurt," said Tanya Burkholder. Her father, Sgt. Derek Burkholder, was killed in 1996 while on the job.

Burkholder served 30 years with the RCMP before his death. His daughter says the ceremony each year is a reminder that her dad's sacrifice hasn't been forgotten.

Tanya Burkholder's father, Sgt. Derek Burkholder, was killed in the line of duty in 1996. She says her son, Dylan, never got to meet his grandfather. (Josh Hoffman/CBC)

She said it means a lot to the family that her father's memory is kept alive.

"He was very caring and kind," Burkholder said. "He was a good officer, a great father, and it's important to know that they are people too. They're not just the uniform."

The ceremony is usually held at Grand Parade in Halifax but was moved to Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters due to the tent encampment that has taken over the space.

Police say the service is an opportunity to remember and pay respect to those who died while serving their communities. (Josh Hoffman/CBC)

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage was one of several officials to speak at the event and said it's important that people don't villainize people experiencing homelessness.

"It wasn't a decision that was made lightly, but it was really done out of respect for those who are homeless," said Const. Nicolas Gagnon of the Halifax Regional Police.

Five police officers have been killed in the line of duty across the country this year. Gagnon said those tragedies affect all officers in Canada.

"It's unimaginable," he said.

RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson died on the job during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting. Her name was etched into the Wall of Honour at RCMP Headquarters during last year's Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

