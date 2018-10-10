Nova Scotia creating extreme heat action plan for people at risk

Nova Scotia public health officials are starting to create an extreme heat action plan.

Environment Canada has issued heat alerts in various provinces over the past few years, and started the practice in Nova Scotia this past summer.

Now, the province has received $150,000 from the federal government to hire a co-ordinator to get municipalities and emergency management planners working together.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the plan will identify who's at risk from high heat and humidity, and who can help.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, says Environment Canada heat alerts are only the first step in dealing with high temperatures and humidity. (Robert Short/CBC)

"Working with Environment Canada and the forecast, we then kind of communicate to Nova Scotians about a heat alert coming and what they should do to kind of help protect themselves," he said.

"The heat alert is the first step. It truly is the warning, and what we need to do is have a more robust response, so things like cooling centres, having malls and libraries — air conditioned areas — open for people to come to, adjusting sports and recreation activities so they're not in the heat of the day.

"And especially, how do we identify our most vulnerable individuals who are often isolated seniors, people who are homeless, etc., and how do we build things in place, for instance getting water and helping people get to those places that are cooler."

The plan could take up to two years to create, said Strang. It will connect public health officials with local people in the Emergency Management Office, as well as municipal staff in various departments and local sport and recreation organizations.

The province plans to choose one or two municipalities to work with initially, and then will roll the plan out provincewide once the details are settled.

Climate change creating urgency

There is some urgency to get the plan ready, Strang said.

The province saw two summers with record high humidex values — a measurement of combined heat and humidity — and a new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says the world is at a critical juncture and only has a few years left to put the brakes on climate change.

"If we know the impacts of prolonged heat have significant impacts on health, and with climate change we are going to see hotter summers ... we do need to have these more robust plans in place," Strang said.

The plan will have to be different in different parts of the province, he said. The Annapolis Valley, for example, sees some of the hottest temperatures in Nova Scotia.

"There are some unique circumstances in an urban environment with lots of asphalt and concrete, etc., but the part of Nova Scotia that has the greatest likelihood of being impacted by a heat alert is the Annapolis Valley, and much of the Annapolis Valley is more rural and agricultural," said Strang.

Once the extreme heat plan is set, connecting provincial and municipal organizations, the details can be adapted to other emergencies, he said.

"The starting point is around heat alerts, but we could use this stronger relationship through any kind of weather-related [event], whether it's extreme cold, whether it's a tropical storm or a snow storm," said Strang.

"If we take an issue like the heat alert, but we build our relationship and we build our understanding of each other as we're around the emergency planning and response tables, we're going to be better prepared to respond to any type of emergency."