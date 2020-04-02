Nova Scotia extends state of emergency until April 19

Nova Scotia has extended the state of emergency until April 19 as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the province.

On Thursday, the province announced 20 new cases. This brings the provincial total up to 193. There have been 7,446 negative test results so far.

In a news release, the premier's office said cabinet met on Thursday by teleconference and agreed to ask the lieutenant-governor to extend the state of emergency for another two weeks.

Nova Scotia first declared a state of emergency on March 22 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The order takes effect at noon on April 5 and lasts until noon on April 19.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said there was a potential COVID-19 exposure at Eagles Funeral Home in Westville, and the Alma Fire Hall.

According to the health authority, the people who may have been exposed at the funeral home or fire hall are just past the 14-day period where they should self-monitor for signs and symptoms.

"If you were at those locations and you have developed any symptoms of COVID-19 since then, please call 811," the health authority said in a news release.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

