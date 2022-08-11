Nova Scotia expands high-speed satellite internet grant program

The provincial government is expanding a program aimed at helping Nova Scotians in areas with spotty internet service connect to a satellite network.

The Satellite Internet Service Rebate program will now help approximately 5,900 homes instead of the 3,700 originally announced last month, according to a news release from the province.

"Our government committed to extending internet access to every household in Nova Scotia and closing the connection gaps," Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek said in the release. "This expansion is about levelling the playing field so that Nova Scotians who are the furthest out from gaining access to internet can get connected more quickly."

The Nova Scotia government says it will provide up to $1,000 to residents and businesses to cover equipment and installation costs. StarLink says it costs $759 to buy the hardware and $140 a month to access the service.

Nova Scotians can check their eligibility for the program by visiting Develop Nova Scotia's rebate page and inputting their address.

MORE TOP STORIES

