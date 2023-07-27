Nova Scotia ends fiscal year with $116M surplus — after projecting a $500M deficit

The Nova Scotia government is ending the 2022-23 fiscal year with a $116M surplus rather than the half billion dollar deficit projected in the budget tabled March 29, 2022.

The shift comes as a result of $2B in extra revenue and despite a record amount of spending outside the Progressive Conservative government's fiscal plan.

According to figures released Tuesday, the Houston government spent a whopping $1.7B in additional appropriations, most of it since last December and through the spring.

Additional appropriations are approved by cabinet rather than voted on by members of the House of Assembly.

More to come

MORE TOP STORIES