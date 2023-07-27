Content
Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia ends fiscal year with $116M surplus — after projecting a $500M deficit

The Nova Scotia government is ending the 2022-23 fiscal year with a $116M surplus rather than the half billion dollar deficit projected in the budget tabled March 29, 2022. 

Shift comes as a result of $2B in extra revenue

Jean Laroche · CBC News ·
A man sits at a podium.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston's government is ending the year with a surplus, despite prior forecast. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

The shift comes as a result of $2B in extra revenue and despite a record amount of spending outside the Progressive Conservative government's fiscal plan. 

According to figures released Tuesday, the Houston government spent a whopping $1.7B in additional appropriations, most of it since last December and through the spring. 

Additional appropriations are approved by cabinet rather than voted on by members of the House of Assembly.

More to come

