N.S. email system for COVID-19 results crashes after huge jump in tests

Some Nova Scotians are waiting longer for their COVID-19 results after the health authority's email system was overwhelmed by a jump in tests.

Nova Scotia Health said this week its digital system that sends out COVID-19 results via email has been experiencing some issues, causing a delay for some people.

Spokesperson Carla Adams said Tuesday the problem was initially attributed to an IT system issue.

"However, upon further investigation, it's been determined it was instead related to a significant increase in the volume of tests," she said in an email.

Nova Scotia Health has performed 20,103 COVID-19 tests in the past week. Of those, 4,138 were performed Monday — "the busiest day yet," said Adams.

Adams said the health authority continues to work on providing results as quickly as possible.

"We recognize that long waits for test results can have a negative impact, including on a person's ability to work or go to school," Adams said.

"For those who have had to wait longer than expected for test results, Nova Scotia Health is sorry and thanks you for your patience and understanding."

Rapid COVID-19 tests are conducted at Dalhousie University in Halifax on Nov. 24, 2020. (Robert Short/CBC)

In certain cases, people who've had a COVID-19 test are asked to self-isolate until they get their results.

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province's total active cases to 142.

Anyone who has waited more than 72 hours for their test results, not including rapid tests, are asked to call Public Health at 1-844-996-0694 and leave a voicemail.

People are asked to leave their full name, health card number and phone number. Public Health staff will try calling twice.

Public Health has urged anyone who's been at any of the dozens of recent exposure sites to book a COVID-19 test. Those who've been in a bar or restaurant past 10 p.m. AT in recent weeks, or worked in one, are also asked to get a rapid test.

