You can now recycle these common electronic devices in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians are now able to bring more types of electronics to environment depots to be recycled.

The Department of Environment said microwaves, game systems and components, e-readers, modems and hard drives can be recycled. The change took effect Jan. 1.

"It provides more opportunity for citizens to drop off more electronics and ensure that those products are being recycled," said Gerard MacLellan, the executive director of the Electronic Products Recycling Association.

MacLellan said when old electronics are dropped off to environment depots they are then sent off to a processing plant, where the components of the electronics are broken up and each part is used to make a new product.

"Almost 90 to 95 per cent of any electronic item that we [get] can be recycled," said MacLellan. "There's no need to put those materials in a landfill; that's a waste of resources."

Did you know you can recycle more electronics starting January 1? Recycle your old:<br>- microwaves<br>- e-book readers<br>- GPS devices<br>- bideo game systems, controllers<br>- rxternal hard drives, optical drives, and modems<br>Learn more at <a href="https://t.co/XbQmy2o39z">https://t.co/XbQmy2o39z</a> <a href="https://t.co/WsB8mARd3z">pic.twitter.com/WsB8mARd3z</a> —@ns_environment

Jim Coffin owns Keltic Recycling in Westmount, N.S. He said he's happy with the change.

"I feel good about it because when you look at it, this stuff all used to go to the landfill and it's not going there anymore," said Coffin.

Nova Scotians can now recycle microwaves, among other things. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

Simon Archer dropped off some old electronics at Keltic Recycling. He's happy to do his part and believes more recycling will be done now that people are aware how much of a problem climate change is.

"I think people are starting to heed the warnings and are making an effort," said Archer. "I'm hopeful that we can turn things around."

A new program for recycling used oil also took effect Jan. 1 in some environment depots.

