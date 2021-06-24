High-profile candidates must wait as vote counting suspended in 3 Nova Scotia ridings

Vote counting was suspended early Wednesday morning in three Nova Scotia ridings with high-profile candidates.

Elections Nova Scotia said counting would be suspended in the ridings of Cumberland North, Halifax Chebucto and Halifax Citadel-Sable Island until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to "an outstanding volume of votes and limited staffing."

When counting stopped, Independent politician Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin was leading in her riding of Cumberland North by more than 950 votes, ahead of former federal Liberal politician Bill Casey.

In Halifax Citadel-Sable Island, Liberal incumbent Labi Kousoulis, the province's finance minister, was trailing the NDP's Lisa Lachance by about 390 votes when counting stopped.

The two ridings are the only ones in the province where CBC News has not projected a winner.

CBC News was projecting NDP Leader Gary Burrill to be re-elected in his riding of Halifax Chebucto, where voting was also suspended Wednesday evening. He was leading by more than 1,300 votes.

Smith-McCrossin was ejected from the PC caucus earlier this year after she was accused of helping instigate a blockade at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border over COVID-19 isolation requirements . She denied having anything to do with the protest.

Casey, her Liberal opponent, served seven terms as the MP for Cumberland-Colchester and came out of retirement to run in this election.

Smith-McCrossin — a small business owner who worked as a registered nurse for 27 years — took the seat of Cumberland North in the 2017 general election from an incumbent, winning 51.7 per cent of the vote.

Labi Kousoulis won Halifax Citadel-Sable Island in the 2017 general election with 41.6 per cent of the vote. (CBC)

If Smith-McCrossin retains the seat, it will be the first time an Independent politician has been elected to the legislature since 1987, when Billy Joe MacLean won a byelection in Inverness South.

The year before, MacLean — a cabinet minister in then-premier John Buchanan's Progressive Conservative government — was famously expelled from the legislature after being convicted of fraud.

Independents have sat in the legislature since 1987, but an Independent has not been elected to the House of Assembly by Nova Scotians since that time.

In Halifax Citadel-Sable Island, Kousoulis was trailing early Wednesday morning. A high-profile cabinet minister, he placed second to Iain Rankin in the Liberal leadership race earlier this year. The third place candidate in that race, cabinet minister Randy Delorey, was defeated Tuesday night in the riding of Antigonish.

Kousoulis won Halifax Citadel-Sable Island with 41.6 per cent of the vote during the 2017 general election.

Counting continued early Wednesday in a handful of other ridings, and was complete in most electoral districts.