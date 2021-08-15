Agency warns of unique overlap of Nova Scotia, federal elections

In what is believed to be a first, there are now provincial and federal elections underway in Nova Scotia.

Elections Nova Scotia issued a statement Sunday saying it's important that people are able to distinguish between the two. It released an infographic to help inform voters.

Naomi Shelton, director of policy and communications for the agency, said although there are only a few days left in the provincial election, Elections Nova Scotia wanted to avoid any potential confusion.

"I'm sure it won't cause a lot of confusion to voters, but we just wanted to make sure we had information out there publicly so voters knew what to expect and were well informed," she said.

"We wanted to make sure voters were informed that there's two elections going on: one is to elect provincial members of the Legislative Assembly and one is at the federal level to elect members of Parliament."

Shelton said to her knowledge, a provincial and federal election have never overlapped before in Nova Scotia.

This inforgaphic explains the overlap of the provincial and federal elections in Nova Scotia. (Submitted by Elections Nova Scotia)

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday in the provincial general election.

Federal election day is Sept. 20.

